ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- April 13, 2020

The Michigan governor is scheduled to hold a news conference Monday afternoon to provide an update on the state’s response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will be joined by Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun and Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Growth Director Jeff Donofrio.

Michigan will open applications for unemployment benefits for self-employed, contractors and gig workers on Monday, April 13.

Michigan’s self-employed workers, gig workers, 1099-independent contractors and low-wage workers affected by COVID-19 can apply for federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) beginning Monday at 8 a.m.