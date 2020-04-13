ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- April 13, 2020
Here are this morning’s top stories
Whitmer to offer update on COVID-19 response
The Michigan governor is scheduled to hold a news conference Monday afternoon to provide an update on the state’s response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will be joined by Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun and Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Growth Director Jeff Donofrio.
- The news conference is scheduled for 3 p.m. Watch it live here on ClickOnDetroit.
- Updated: Wayne County COVID-19 data -- Tracking cases, deaths
Michigan unemployment: Self-employed, 1099-contractors, gig workers can apply
Michigan will open applications for unemployment benefits for self-employed, contractors and gig workers on Monday, April 13.
Michigan’s self-employed workers, gig workers, 1099-independent contractors and low-wage workers affected by COVID-19 can apply for federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) beginning Monday at 8 a.m.
Weather: Wind advisory today; 45-55 mph at times
More Local News Headlines
- DTE preparing for possible outages from heavy wind
- What it’s like to be a paramedic in the middle of a pandemic
- VIDEO: Dearborn Heights police seek 2 men wanted in burglary
- Inmate dies from suicide at Oakland County Jail
- Historic Detroit churches face difficult decisions in wake of COVID-19
National and International Headlines
- IRS: Taxpayers began receiving coronavirus stimulus payments this weekend
- Fauci says ‘rolling reentry’ of US economy possible in May
- Health or wealth? Nations pressured to loosen virus rules
- Judge: Alabama can’t prohibit abortion during pandemic
- Michelle Obama group backs expanding voting options for 2020
Sports Headlines
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.