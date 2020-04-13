Clinton Township police search for man accused of using stolen credit card
Man uses stolen card at two stores, police say
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Clinton Township police are trying to identify a man suspected of using a stolen credit card.
The man used the card March 30 to make purchases at two different places on Gratiot Avenue, according to authorities.
Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call Clinton Township police at 586-493-7886 or email simonk@clintontownship-mi.gov.
Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.