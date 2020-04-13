54ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

Local News

Clinton Township police search for man accused of using stolen credit card

Man uses stolen card at two stores, police say

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Tags: Clinton Township, Macomb County, Credit Card, Stolen Credit Card, Fraud, Credit Card Fraud, Gratiot Avenue, Crime, Local, Clinton Township Police
A Clinton Township credit card fraud suspect.
A Clinton Township credit card fraud suspect. (WDIV)

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Clinton Township police are trying to identify a man suspected of using a stolen credit card.

The man used the card March 30 to make purchases at two different places on Gratiot Avenue, according to authorities.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call Clinton Township police at 586-493-7886 or email simonk@clintontownship-mi.gov.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: