Ingham Community Health Centers offer drive-through COVID-19 testing

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. – The Ingham Community Health Centers have expanded testing capabilities for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) at a drive through testing site.

People who need tested must call ahead to the Ingham County Health Department’s COVID-19 hotline at 517- 887-4517 to be assessed and receive an order and appointment time.

The testing expansion is in partnership with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. The Ingham Community Health Centers is one of 13 sites that entered into agreement with the state office to make testing more widely available. Once fully scaled up, the Ingham Community Health Centers will be able to test up to 100 people per day.

“Health Centers have always played a critical role in our local health care system by ensuring access to care and reducing overuse of emergency departments,” said Anne Scott, Executive Director of Ingham Community Health Centers and Deputy Health Officer for Ingham County Health Department. “We are ready to mobilize coronavirus care and testing for more people in our community, particularly those disproportionately affected by COVID-19.”

To be tested, people must have COVID-19 symptoms. Many more people now qualify for priority testing per the state’s new testing prioritization guidelines released last week.

“Expanded testing will paint a fuller picture of just how far this disease has spread and help people better assess their health and their risk to others if they are feeling unwell,” said Ingham County Health Officer Linda S. Vail. “Expanded testing will be key to the gradual reopening of our community.”

Community Health Centers, including the Ingham Community Health Centers, provide care to everyone, regardless of insurance status or ability to pay.

People can test through Ingham Community Health Centers whether or not they have primary care physician, but they must call first for an assessment and appointment.