Puppy shot multiple times and found in cemetery undergoing treatment at Bloomfield Township veterinary care facility

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. – A ReJoyceful Animal Rescue is seeking information on the shooting of a puppy who was found in a cemetery shot multiple times recently.

According to the Mount Clemens based animal rescue group, the puppy named Daffodil is between six to seven months old, and currently being treated at Oakland Veterinary Referral Services in Bloomfield Township. The group did not give information on the exact date the puppy was found.

The puppy was shot in the head, and had surgery to stabilize her jaw. A ReJoyceful Animal Rescue is working on raising money to pay for the medical expenses.

To donate visit the animal rescue’s website or call 586.944.7210 to reach the organization. You can also email A ReJoyceful Animal Rescue at info@rejoycefulrescue.com.

The puppy is being treated at a facility in Oakland County. (A ReJoyceful Animal Rescue)