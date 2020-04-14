ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- April 14, 2020
Here are this morning’s top stories
State to buy back liquor from bars, restaurants
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an Executive Order on Monday that allows the Michigan Liquor Control Commission to buy back alcohol inventory from bars and restaurants.
The order aims to help businesses with on-premises liquor licenses that have been harmed by closures caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The Liquor Control Commission can use its revolving fund to buy booze remaining in inventory from bars and restaurants that purchased the spirits prior to March 16, 2020 for their full price.
Live today: Update on Michigan unemployment system, federal CARES Act
Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity Director Jeff Donofrio is expected to provide an update Tuesday morning on the state’s implementation of the unemployment benefits outlined in the federal CARES Act for self-employed, gig, 1099-contract and low-wage workers.
- The news conference is scheduled for 9 a.m.
- Watch it live here on ClickOnDetroit.
- Note: This news conference originally was scheduled for Tuesday morning but got postponed after the state’s online filing system crashed.
GFL to continue yard waste collection
Green For Life (GFL) Environmental waste services announced Monday it will pick up yard waste in Metro Detroit, days after saying the service would be suspended.
The suspension was supposed to begin Monday, but the company said it will be picking up the waste beginning Tuesday.
Governor extends expiration of driver’s licenses, state ID cards
Whitmer signed an Executive Order on Monday temporarily extending the expiration of valid driver’s licenses, state identification cards and commercial vehicle registrations that would have otherwise expired amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) emergency declaration.
