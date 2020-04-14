41ºF

Local News

WATCH TONIGHT: Detroit Mayor Duggan to discuss budget shortfalls amid COVID-19 pandemic

Press conference scheduled for 7 p.m.

Amber Ainsworth, Web Producer

DETROIT – Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan will discuss budget shortfalls during a press conference Tuesday evening.

Watch it live above at 7 p.m.

Two of the city’s key revenue sources -- casino gaming and income tax -- have been impacted by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Duggan said he projects a $100 million shortfall for this fiscal year, with the possibility of a $200 million shortfall the following year.

He also said the city’s rainy day fund has about $100 million in it.

MORE: Detroit Mayor Duggan warns of budget shortfall, cuts to come amid COVID-19 pandemic

