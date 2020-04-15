ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- April 15, 2020

Poverty Solutions at the University of Michigan announced a new website to help Michigan residents receive their federal stimulus checks.

Designed in partnership with Detroit nonprofit Civilla, the 2020 Coronavirus Stimulus Payment website takes people through a step-by-step process to ensure they’ve provided the IRS with information necessary to receive the funds.

The IRS has launched a “Get My Payment” website to help people track the status of their coronavirus stimulus payment.

Go here: www.irs.gov/coronavirus/get-my-payment

Qualifying adults should expect to receive $1,200 each -- that’s $2,400 for married couples. Families receive $500 for each child in a household.

People with mild coronavirus (COVID-19) symptoms are now able to get tested.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is expanding testing criteria for coronavirus to include those with mild symptoms. It has put a COVID-19 test site finder here.

“Expanded testing is needed to learn more about how COVID-19 is spreading in our state,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health. “We want to make sure people know that if they have symptoms, they should work with their medical provider to be tested.”

A group of small business owners in Michigan hired an economist who said the state passed its peak number of new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases last week and the “days where we can resume some normalcy are on the horizon.”

Photos from over the weekend at Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore in northern Michigan show people in groups on trails.

In response to the photos, which were taken Saturday, all park trails, trailheads, parking lots, and picnic areas are closed. Beach fires are also prohibited.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 27,001 as of Monday, including 1,768 deaths, state officials report.

That number is up from 25,635 confirmed cases and 1,602 deaths Sunday.

The official recovery rate is 433.