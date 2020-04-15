Drop-shipping business misleads Michigan consumers about face masks amid COVID-19 outbreak

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel sent a cease and desist letter to a Wyoming business for price-gouging and misrepresenting the types of face masks it was attempting to sell to an employee of a Lansing-area hospital.

The letter was sent Monday to Seek Everest LLC after the Attorney General’s office received a complaint from an anesthesiologist at Sparrow Hospital. Seek Everest transacts business online and does not reveal its true base of operations.

The business was trying to sell the employee face masks advertised as having the N95 designation. The masks were actually being imported from China and might not offer the same protections, according to the attorney general’s office.

The company also indicated the masks were approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) when they had not been. The FDA has been reluctant to approve any masks coming from China.

Drop-shippers create websites to collect payments from consumers and then order the product from another company. It is often done at a markup, which means the consumer is being price-gouged.

The Sparrow Hospital employee’s complaint was corroborated by 16 additional consumer complaints about Seek Everest that were obtained by the Attorney General’s office from the Better Business Bureau.

“Price-gouging, misrepresentation of goods and services, attempting to mislead or deceive customers, and failing to provide refunds appropriately – this all adds up to illegal activity under Michigan law and I won’t tolerate it,” Nessel said. “This business appears to have a poor track record, and now it is potentially putting Michiganders’ lives at risk by selling face masks under false pretenses. This type of behavior is not only unlawful, it’s morally reprehensible and it must stop.”

Seek Everest has 10 days to provide the Attorney General’s office with assurances of voluntary compliance.

Consumers can file a complaint online or by calling the tip line at 877-765-8388. Hours of operation are between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

