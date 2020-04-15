32ºF

‘Drummy Boy’ learns to play drums he got when Michigan’s stay-at-home order was issued

5-year-old boy plays MSU fight song

Rhonda Walker, Anchor

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – A 5-year-old boy is learning how to play the drum set his father got him when Michigan’s stay-at-home order was issued.

Alek, the “Drummy Boy,” learned how to play the Michigan State University fight song, and his dad got it on video.

You can watch the video and see a photo of them below. Watch the video above for Local 4′s Time 4 Us segment from Wednesday morning.

"Drummy Boy" with his father and their dog.
"Drummy Boy" with his father and their dog. (WDIV)

