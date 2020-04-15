Ford helps bring coronavirus (COVID-19) testing to first responders in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – A partnership with Wayne State University and Ford Motor Company is making mobile coronavirus (COVID-19) testing a reality, especially for first responders.

For first responders, the thought process is that not everyone can get to the testing areas, so bringing the testing to them make more sense.

“It’s definitely been a humbling experience,” said Lina Hourani-Harajli, the COO of Access at Wayne State.

Hourani-Harajli has been working on mobile testing units and bringing them to first responders.

So far, Access and Ford have teamed up to test more than 3,000 people. Ford X, which usually focuses on new technology and mobility, is handling the logistics on site, providing vehicles, manpower and more.

The group has been testing for COVID-19 for weeks, but going mobile was a discussion that started last week. Then, Ford got involved and the idea became a reality.

While they’re testing for the disease right now, they’re also looking ahead.

“How can we roll this out?” Hourani-Harajli asked. “Antibody testing, vaccinations -- what can we do beyond the now to make an impact in this area?”

Agencies interested in hosting a testing site can call 313-269-1952.