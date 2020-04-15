Looking for some quality entertainment? Listen to our podcasts

Spending days on end cooped up inside has left a lot of us bored and searching for new things to do with our time. Try our podcasts:

For true crime, try Shattered. For all things Detroit, try You Have A Friend In Detroit. For Coronavirus coping, try Everything is Fine. For miscellaneous unique topics, try Mismatched. For in depth discussion of why one may or many not choose to have children, try Pregnant Pause.

Check them all out below!

SHATTERED

Our highly popular crime podcast, Shattered, has four seasons of truly engrossing real-life stories for you to listen to on your own or with those you’re quarantined with.

Stream them on your favorite podcast streaming service or go to https://www.clickondetroit.com/topic/shattered/ to listen.

Check out descriptions of each season below, featuring disappearance, murder, mystery, and mafia.

Season 1: “Black Friday”

On November 26th, 2010, a mother faces her worst nightmare. Andrew, 9 years old, Alexander, 7, and Tanner, 5, disappear. The boys’ father, John Skelton, is the main suspect. Almost a decade later, the mystery of what happened to the boys remains open, with their small Michigan hometown wondering - could a father have committed an unimaginable crime?Reporter Jeremy Allen investigates.

Season 2: “White Boy Rick”

At 14, Rick Wershe Jr. became the youngest FBI informant ever and helped bring down some of Detroit’s biggest drug dealers. Then the FBI abandoned him, and he became the dealer, until being busted with eight kilos of cocaine.

Season 3: “Child Killer”

Host Jeremy Allen is back to tell the story of a string of murders that took place in the mid-1970s in Oakland County, Michigan. Many people know the case as the Oakland County Child Killer. The story is well known in southeast Michigan, but it’s never been told with such depth. From millionaire cover-ups to a father’s undying love for his son. Egos, confusion and manipulation take over in a seemingly endless pursuit for answers.

Season 4: “Hoffa”

When you hear the name Jimmy Hoffa, you probably think of the former Teamster boss’ iconic disappearance, but his story is much more than a murder mystery. It’s about power, loyalty, betrayal, organized labor and organized crime. It’s a story about how far people will go to get what they want. Once you start looking into Hoffa, you find yourself down a rabbit hole of dark tunnels. You look at the Teamsters Union and end up at Richard Nixon, Bobby Kennedy and the JFK assassination. All of these roads lead back to Hoffa’s obsession with power. There was nothing he wouldn’t do to have it, and hold onto it, and once he lost everything, how far would he go to get it back?

You Have a Friend in Detroit

Episode 1: What Up, Doe?

If you want to pass as a Detroiter, you’ll have to know this greeting native to the city. We take a light-hearted look at its origin and uses in pop culture. We discuss how slang spreads (or stays associated with one area). We also touch on “Midwestern” words like pop and party store that aren’t used across the country.

Episode 2: American Car

There was a time in the 1980s when Detroiters bashed in the windshields at Japanese car dealerships. Now you see more Audis, Hyundais and Toyotas on the road than ever. How have Detroiters’ attitudes shifted in the face of globalization, and what does it mean to “buy American” in the Motor City?

Episode 3: Tourist In Detroit

There used to be t-shirts that said “I’m so bad, I vacation in Detroit.” Now it’s not ‘funny’ anymore. Why are so many (especially European) visitors spending their holidays in Detroit? We tag along for the tourist experience, and see what people DO after they’ve crossed an ocean to be in Detroit.

Episode 4: Muslim Millennials

Everything you’ve always wondered about what Muslim women wear, but don’t know anyone to ask. Metro Detroit is home to a large number of Arab-Americans and Muslims, so we talked to three millennial-aged women about why they do or don’t wear the hijab.

Episode 5: Brooklyn/Detroit Connection

A few years ago, billboards popped up in Brooklyn designed to entice creative types to move to Detroit. And quite a few of them did. We talk to three New York natives now living in Detroit about why they came, what they found when they got here, and whether Detroit really is the “new Brooklyn.”

Episode 6: Detroit Rock City

From Aretha to Eminem, Detroit is home to indisputable music legends. On this episode, we explore Detroit’s musical present, through the eyes of an industry insider who came all the way ‘across the pond’ to set up shop in the city. Why he’s betting the next pop star could come from Detroit.

Everything is Fine

Episode 1: Searching for normalcy in upended family life

Episode 2: A socially distant birthday celebration

Episode 3: Luck favors the prepared mind

Episode 4: We’ve been ordered to stay home! Wait, we weren’t?!

Episode 5: The shutdown we’ve been waiting for

Mismatch

A podcast that tells stories about the things in life that just don’t fit. Square pegs in round holes of media, culture, history, and on this episode, family. Some available episodes (see more at MismatchPodcast.com):

The jingle king takes a bow.

Surprising story behind first siamese twins.

Sparky and Nixon.

Square dancing in the Amazon.

The Terrible Tragedy of Daniel Dodge.

Pregnant Pause

Zak Rosen and his wife, Shira Heisler, discuss whether or not they want to have children. They confer with friends, family, writers, and scientists along the way. Pregnant Pause is their intimate account of making the most important decision of their lives (so far). Listen to all eight episodes at PregnantPausePodcast.com.