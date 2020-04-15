Metro Detroit business owners worry about customer/employee experience after reopening

DETROIT – Local 4 rounded up a panel of business owners who are very concerned about the process of getting back into business. They spoke about their fears, frustrations and how they might affect everyone.

Whether a business makes chocolates, grows flowers or sells retail, the question now is how they will be able to reopen and how that will impact the customer and employee experience moving forward.

A group of business owners devastated by the coronavirus closures joined a Zoom video call with Local 4′s Paula Tutman to discuss how things could be different once businesses reopen.

Alexandra Clark - Bon Bon Bon candies, Hamtramyck

Beverly Bantom - Unique Expressions, Ferndale

Julie Cotton - Salon Enigma, Farmington Hills

Janell Townsend - Oakland University

Orlando Robinson - D & D Innovations, Detroit

Barbara Whittaker - T3 Innovation Strategists

Tanya Hill - Partner. Paradies Largadere, Metro Airport

Tim Travis - Goldner Walsh Garden and Home, Pontiac

You can hear from all of the business owners in the full, unedited video below.