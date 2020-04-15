Metro Detroit business owners worry about customer/employee experience after reopening
Panel of business owners concerned about how crisis will affect everyone
DETROIT – Local 4 rounded up a panel of business owners who are very concerned about the process of getting back into business. They spoke about their fears, frustrations and how they might affect everyone.
Whether a business makes chocolates, grows flowers or sells retail, the question now is how they will be able to reopen and how that will impact the customer and employee experience moving forward.
A group of business owners devastated by the coronavirus closures joined a Zoom video call with Local 4′s Paula Tutman to discuss how things could be different once businesses reopen.
- Alexandra Clark - Bon Bon Bon candies, Hamtramyck
- Beverly Bantom - Unique Expressions, Ferndale
- Julie Cotton - Salon Enigma, Farmington Hills
- Janell Townsend - Oakland University
- Orlando Robinson - D & D Innovations, Detroit
- Barbara Whittaker - T3 Innovation Strategists
- Tanya Hill - Partner. Paradies Largadere, Metro Airport
- Tim Travis - Goldner Walsh Garden and Home, Pontiac
You can hear from all of the business owners in the full, unedited video below.
