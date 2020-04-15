Total Health Care waives out-of-pocket insurance costs for COVID-19 treatment

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

DETROIT – Total Health Care USA (THC) will waive all copays, deductibles and co-insurance for the treatment of COVID-19 through June 30 amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The insurance provider announced Wednesday that all commercial, individual and Medicaid members can receive COVID-19 testing and treatment without any out-of-pocket health insurance costs.

“We continue to support our commitment to our members and the communities we serve by making sure our members receive the treatment they need, without the burden of copays, deductibles and co-insurance payments,” said THC CEO Randy Narowitz. “We must all be diligent in making sure our families and loved ones are safe in these difficult times.”

Effective immediately, THC members can receive covered inpatient or outpatient treatment from an in-network provider, officials said.

THC officials say patients must have a “confirmed primary COVID-19 diagnosis and be receiving evidence-based care for treatment to be fully covered.”

THC listed the following services offered to members amid the COVID-19 pandemic:

Fully covering the cost of physician-ordered COVID-19 testing for all members.

Continuing to provide Teladoc® at no charge.

Expanding free home medication delivery for all members with local pharmacies.

Members can learn more from THC’s website here.

