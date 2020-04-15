Video: 5-year-old Royal Oak boy plays drums along to Michigan State fight song

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – A Royal Oak boy is learning how to play the drums, and what better way to practice than to play along to the Michigan State University fight son?

Alek, 5, asked Alexa to play the school’s fight song and his dad, a Michigan State alumnus, was able to record the whole thing.

Alek’s dad got him the drum set to learn how to play throughout Michigan’s stay-at-home order.