BJ’s Wholesale Club offers free memberships to first responders, health care workers

TAYLOR, Mich. – BJ’s Wholesale Club is offering free memberships as well as a special hour to shop for first responders and health care workers during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

On Sundays from 8-9 a.m., first responders and health care workers can shop by showing their badge. They do not need a membership to access the store.

RELATED: BJ’s Wholesale Club installing sneeze-guards

Additionally, a free four-month Inner Circle membership is available by visiting the service desk of any BJ’s store. This membership will allow them to shop during regular hours in addition to the special first responder and health care time slot.

Because of the Sunday shopping hour, the retailer will change its senior shopping time period to be 8-9 a.m. Monday through Saturday, rather than seven days a week.

BJ’s Wholesale Club has two Metro Detroit locations -- one in Taylor and one in Madison Heights.