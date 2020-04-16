FBI arrests Michigan man wanted for criminal sexual conduct with child, officials say

ALPENA, Mich. – A Michigan man wanted for criminal sexual conduct with a child under 13 years old has been taken into custody, officials said.

Matthew John Dietz has been a fugitive since Sept. 19, 2018, when he was charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a child under 13 years old and two counts of accosting a child for immoral purposes, according to authorities.

The alleged crimes happened in Charlevoix, Michigan, officials said.

Dietz was arrested this week in Alpena, Michigan, less than 12 hours after the FBI offered a $5,000 reward for his capture, officials said. A tip was called in from the public, FBI agents said.

“Offenses against children are the worst type of crime that can be committed against members of our community,” said special agent in charge Steven M. D’Antuono. “Despite being in the midst of a pandemic, the law enforcement agencies tasked with locating Dietz responded quickly to a viable lead because the severity of Dietz’s alleged offenses required it. We are grateful to the public for its assistance in locating Dietz so quickly. This is a great example of how the collaboration between law enforcement agencies and the community can work to get dangerous predators off the street.”