Local, state leaders to address racial health disparities during panel discussion

DETROIT – The city of Detroit’s department of Civil Rights, Inclusion and Opportunity (CRIO) is hosting an online panel discussion on Thursday to address racial health disparities amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Moderated by the CRIO’s director Charity Dean, the panel will be hosted on Facebook Live here at 7:30 p.m.

Individuals can also call into the meeting at 312-626-6799 (meeting ID number is: 983-3923-7695).

The panel is comprised of the following individuals:

Michigan Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist

Michigan Department of Health and Human Services’ Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun

Executive Director of Detroit Future City Anika Goss

Rochelle Riley

