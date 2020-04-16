Local, state leaders to address racial health disparities during panel discussion
DETROIT – The city of Detroit’s department of Civil Rights, Inclusion and Opportunity (CRIO) is hosting an online panel discussion on Thursday to address racial health disparities amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Moderated by the CRIO’s director Charity Dean, the panel will be hosted on Facebook Live here at 7:30 p.m.
Individuals can also call into the meeting at 312-626-6799 (meeting ID number is: 983-3923-7695).
The panel is comprised of the following individuals:
- Michigan Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist
- Michigan Department of Health and Human Services’ Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun
- Executive Director of Detroit Future City Anika Goss
- Rochelle Riley
