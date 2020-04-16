39ºF

Local, state leaders to address racial health disparities during panel discussion

City of Detroit to host online panel discussion to address race, COVID-19 amid the pandemic

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

An elderly homeless woman clasps the arm of doctor Anahi Moreno during a routine health check-up in a mobile clinic run by the Ministry of Inclusion and Social Wellbeing, SIBISO, near the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Mexico City, Wednesday, April 8, 2020. In an effort to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus, SIBISO has ramped up their mobile health clinic for the homeless from twice a week to daily, visiting additional locations and screening all comers for symptoms of COVID-19 in addition to routine health needs. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

DETROIT – The city of Detroit’s department of Civil Rights, Inclusion and Opportunity (CRIO) is hosting an online panel discussion on Thursday to address racial health disparities amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Moderated by the CRIO’s director Charity Dean, the panel will be hosted on Facebook Live here at 7:30 p.m.

Individuals can also call into the meeting at 312-626-6799 (meeting ID number is: 983-3923-7695).

The panel is comprised of the following individuals:

  • Michigan Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist
  • Michigan Department of Health and Human Services’ Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun
  • Executive Director of Detroit Future City Anika Goss
  • Rochelle Riley

