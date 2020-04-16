Sterling Heights cancels numerous meetings, events through June due to coronavirus (COVID-19)

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – Numerous meetings and events in Sterling Heights have been canceled through June due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Some events have been postponed.

According to city officials, more events could be canceled depending on what happens with the pandemic.

Meetings

April 27 – Meeting of the Ordinance Board of Appeals – Panel I

April 28 – Meeting of the Zoning Board of Appeals

April 28 - Special Meeting of the Sterling Heights City Council – Budget Workshop

May 4 – Meeting of the Beautification Commission

May 6 -- Meeting of the Ordinance Board of Appeals – Panel II

May 18 – Meeting of the Ordinance Board of Appeals – Panel I

June 8 – Meeting of the Ordinance Board of Appeals – Panel I

June 17 -- Meeting of the Ordinance Board of Appeals – Panel II

June 22 – Meeting of the Ordinance Board of Appeals – Panel I

Events

April 19 – Grand Opening of Sterling Heights Dog Park (Postponed until July 7)

April 21 – Arbor Day Tree Planting

April 22 – Parks & Recreation Earth Day Celebration

April 24 – Parks & Recreation Adaptive Recreation Dance

April 24 – Parks & Recreation/Macomb County Tree Sale (TBD)

April 25 - Parks & Recreation/Macomb County Tree Sale (TBD)

April 27 – Parks & Recreation Adult Softball Leagues (Postponed to July 6)

May 2 – SHINE Day (Postponed)

May 2 – DPW Clean Up Saturday

May 3 – Upton House Museum Open Hours

May 3 – Parks & Recreation Trolls Live Field Trip

May 4-6 – Parks & Recreation Dance Recital

May 6 – Library: Teacher Appreciation Night

May 8 – Parks & Recreation Mother/Son Event (Postponed to September 11)

May 8 – Parks & Recreation Muffins and Music

May 9 – Beautification Commission Plant Exchange

May 9 – DPW Clean Up Saturday

May 12 – Adaptive Recreation Softball Season (Postponed; date TBD)

May 13 – Sterling Edge Awards

May 13 – Parks & Recreation Adult Sand Volleyball (Postponed to July 1)

May 14 – Library: Secret Detroit program

May 16 – Parks & Recreation Treasure Hunters Market (Postponed to September 19)

May 19 – Sterling Heights Area Community Foundation Scholarship Presentation

May 21 – Parks & Recreation Adaptive Recreation Prom

May 23 – Splash Pad Seasonal Opening (Postponed to July 1)

May 25 – Memorial Day Parade (to be replaced by a week of virtual events recognizing and celebrating the many veterans in our community and culminating in a veterans “drive by” on Memorial Day)

May 30 – Utica Community Schools / Sterling Heights 5K (to be replaced with virtual event)

May 30 – Sterling Heights Baseball and Softball (TBD)

June 4 – Parks & Recreation Music in the Park and Dodge Park Farmer’s Market

June 8 – Library: Summer Reading Kickoff Event (will now be a virtual program)

June 11 - Parks & Recreation Music in the Park and Dodge Park Farmer’s Market

June 13 – Library/Historical Commission Local History Bus Tours

June 15 – Parks & Recreation Senior Center Golf Scramble

June 18 - Parks & Recreation Music in the Park and Dodge Park Farmer’s Market

June 19 – Parks & Recreation Summer Playground Orientation

June 23 – Library: The Bird is the Word program

June 23 – Parks & Recreation Battle of the Bands

June 25 – Parks & Recreation Summer Playground and Adaptive Day Camp (entire 6-week program)

June 25 - Parks & Recreation Music in the Park and Dodge Park Farmer’s Market