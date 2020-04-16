Sterling Heights cancels numerous meetings, events through June due to coronavirus (COVID-19)
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – Numerous meetings and events in Sterling Heights have been canceled through June due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Some events have been postponed.
According to city officials, more events could be canceled depending on what happens with the pandemic.
Meetings
April 27 – Meeting of the Ordinance Board of Appeals – Panel I
April 28 – Meeting of the Zoning Board of Appeals
April 28 - Special Meeting of the Sterling Heights City Council – Budget Workshop
May 4 – Meeting of the Beautification Commission
May 6 -- Meeting of the Ordinance Board of Appeals – Panel II
May 18 – Meeting of the Ordinance Board of Appeals – Panel I
June 8 – Meeting of the Ordinance Board of Appeals – Panel I
June 17 -- Meeting of the Ordinance Board of Appeals – Panel II
June 22 – Meeting of the Ordinance Board of Appeals – Panel I
Events
April 19 – Grand Opening of Sterling Heights Dog Park (Postponed until July 7)
April 21 – Arbor Day Tree Planting
April 22 – Parks & Recreation Earth Day Celebration
April 24 – Parks & Recreation Adaptive Recreation Dance
April 24 – Parks & Recreation/Macomb County Tree Sale (TBD)
April 25 - Parks & Recreation/Macomb County Tree Sale (TBD)
April 27 – Parks & Recreation Adult Softball Leagues (Postponed to July 6)
May 2 – SHINE Day (Postponed)
May 2 – DPW Clean Up Saturday
May 3 – Upton House Museum Open Hours
May 3 – Parks & Recreation Trolls Live Field Trip
May 4-6 – Parks & Recreation Dance Recital
May 6 – Library: Teacher Appreciation Night
May 8 – Parks & Recreation Mother/Son Event (Postponed to September 11)
May 8 – Parks & Recreation Muffins and Music
May 9 – Beautification Commission Plant Exchange
May 9 – DPW Clean Up Saturday
May 12 – Adaptive Recreation Softball Season (Postponed; date TBD)
May 13 – Sterling Edge Awards
May 13 – Parks & Recreation Adult Sand Volleyball (Postponed to July 1)
May 14 – Library: Secret Detroit program
May 16 – Parks & Recreation Treasure Hunters Market (Postponed to September 19)
May 19 – Sterling Heights Area Community Foundation Scholarship Presentation
May 21 – Parks & Recreation Adaptive Recreation Prom
May 23 – Splash Pad Seasonal Opening (Postponed to July 1)
May 25 – Memorial Day Parade (to be replaced by a week of virtual events recognizing and celebrating the many veterans in our community and culminating in a veterans “drive by” on Memorial Day)
May 30 – Utica Community Schools / Sterling Heights 5K (to be replaced with virtual event)
May 30 – Sterling Heights Baseball and Softball (TBD)
June 4 – Parks & Recreation Music in the Park and Dodge Park Farmer’s Market
June 8 – Library: Summer Reading Kickoff Event (will now be a virtual program)
June 11 - Parks & Recreation Music in the Park and Dodge Park Farmer’s Market
June 13 – Library/Historical Commission Local History Bus Tours
June 15 – Parks & Recreation Senior Center Golf Scramble
June 18 - Parks & Recreation Music in the Park and Dodge Park Farmer’s Market
June 19 – Parks & Recreation Summer Playground Orientation
June 23 – Library: The Bird is the Word program
June 23 – Parks & Recreation Battle of the Bands
June 25 – Parks & Recreation Summer Playground and Adaptive Day Camp (entire 6-week program)
June 25 - Parks & Recreation Music in the Park and Dodge Park Farmer’s Market
