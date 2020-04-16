Vulnerable workers face new challenges amid COVID-19 outbreak

DETROIT – Work is everything to many employees with developmental disabilities.

For a working adult with a developmental disability -- the ability to work is so much more than a job.

Clark Engelson is excited to go to work. His customers are his friends. His work is not just his livelihood, but his life, sense of worth and independence -- but as a cashier for a large grocery chain, COVID-19 presents a list of challenges.

Engelson has to wear a mask and gloves, but it’s difficult for him due to sensory issues.

The customers who wear masks and gloves can almost come off as monstrous.

“It scares me to see these customers in masks and gloves,” Engelson said.

For Engelson, it’s still worth the risk to go to work -- it is that important to him, but it does take a toll.

“He says he has been having nightmares and panic attacks,” said Jennifer Roccanti with On My Own of Michigan.

On My Own of Michigan is an organization that gives adults with various developmental disabilities a shot at life by promoting their different abilities, so the can have lives outside of their diagnosis.

So how can you make it easier on employees like Engelson? He said customers just need to be kind and patient during this stressful and confusing time.

