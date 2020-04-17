ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- April 17, 2020

Does it feel like Friday?

Well, maybe, but it certainly does not feel like mid-April. We’re supposed to get another round of snow today -- a couple inches on the ground by tonight. However, things in the weather department are looking a bit warmer and brighter in the days ahead.

What to know today

Oakland County officials said a map containing internal coronavirus (COVID-19) data was mistakenly leaked Tuesday night.

According to officials, the map had COVID-19 positive case information, such as gender, race, age, address and mortality status.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel sent a cease and desist letter Thursday to a Detroit apartment complex threatening to kick out tenants during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

According to officials, the company that oversees Jeffersonian Apartments was threatening to evict tenants who were behind on rent payments. Nessel said many of these renters are elderly.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said the state is stepping in to help at Sinai-Grace Hospital in Detroit

RELATED: ‘The nightmares are bad’: Photos emerge showing body bags stacked inside empty rooms at Detroit’s Sinai-Grace Hospital

The assistance comes after photos of how bodies of COVD-19 victims were being stored and stacked.

Newest numbers: Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 29,263; Death toll now at 2,093