ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- April 17, 2020

Dave Bartkowiak Jr.

Snow forecast for Metro Detroit -- April 17, 2020.
Snow forecast for Metro Detroit -- April 17, 2020. (WDIV)

Does it feel like Friday?

Well, maybe, but it certainly does not feel like mid-April. We’re supposed to get another round of snow today -- a couple inches on the ground by tonight. However, things in the weather department are looking a bit warmer and brighter in the days ahead.

Here’s the forecast:

What to know today

Map containing internal Oakland County COVID-19 data mistakenly leaked

Oakland County officials said a map containing internal coronavirus (COVID-19) data was mistakenly leaked Tuesday night.

According to officials, the map had COVID-19 positive case information, such as gender, race, age, address and mortality status.

Cease and desist letter to Detroit apartment trying to illegally evict seniors

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel sent a cease and desist letter Thursday to a Detroit apartment complex threatening to kick out tenants during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

According to officials, the company that oversees Jeffersonian Apartments was threatening to evict tenants who were behind on rent payments. Nessel said many of these renters are elderly.

Sinai-Grace to receive help from local, state levels

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said the state is stepping in to help at Sinai-Grace Hospital in Detroit

RELATED: ‘The nightmares are bad’: Photos emerge showing body bags stacked inside empty rooms at Detroit’s Sinai-Grace Hospital

The assistance comes after photos of how bodies of COVD-19 victims were being stored and stacked.

Newest numbers: Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 29,263; Death toll now at 2,093

