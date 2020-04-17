ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- April 17, 2020
Here are this morning’s top stories
Does it feel like Friday?
Well, maybe, but it certainly does not feel like mid-April. We’re supposed to get another round of snow today -- a couple inches on the ground by tonight. However, things in the weather department are looking a bit warmer and brighter in the days ahead.
Here’s the forecast:
What to know today
Map containing internal Oakland County COVID-19 data mistakenly leaked
Oakland County officials said a map containing internal coronavirus (COVID-19) data was mistakenly leaked Tuesday night.
According to officials, the map had COVID-19 positive case information, such as gender, race, age, address and mortality status.
Cease and desist letter to Detroit apartment trying to illegally evict seniors
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel sent a cease and desist letter Thursday to a Detroit apartment complex threatening to kick out tenants during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
According to officials, the company that oversees Jeffersonian Apartments was threatening to evict tenants who were behind on rent payments. Nessel said many of these renters are elderly.
Sinai-Grace to receive help from local, state levels
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said the state is stepping in to help at Sinai-Grace Hospital in Detroit
RELATED: ‘The nightmares are bad’: Photos emerge showing body bags stacked inside empty rooms at Detroit’s Sinai-Grace Hospital
The assistance comes after photos of how bodies of COVD-19 victims were being stored and stacked.
Newest numbers: Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 29,263; Death toll now at 2,093
More Local News Headlines
- Has the coronavirus pandemic slowed crime rates in Detroit?
- Michigan lawmaker introduces plan to limit governor’s powers during states of emergencies
- Dearborn Heights police search for man in connection with mother’s stabbing death
- Detroit police seek to ID 2 men accused of breaking into vehicle, stealing registration
National and International Headlines
- Africa could see 300,000 coronavirus deaths this year
- Spain uses new guidelines to count virus deaths
- ‘Tip of the iceberg:’ Virus death toll seriously incomplete
Sports Headlines
- University of Michigan will offer season ticket holders full refund if football season is canceled
- PGA Tour: Detroit’s Rocket Mortgage Classic scheduled for July 2-5 without fans
- Lions might fill void with Ohio State CB Okudah in NFL draft
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.