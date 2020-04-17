Community Callout: Unemployed workers- How are you getting by?
Are you unemployed? Share our story in the comments below. We’re particularly interested in your experiences with the unemployment system, and what you’re doing during this difficult time.
What are Community Callouts?
Community Callouts seek insights, advice and stories from people in the know. If you’re qualified, share in the comments. Everyone is welcome to reply to contributions, but off-topic comments will be removed, along with normal moderation for inappropriate or offensive remarks.
