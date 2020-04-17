Crime Stoppers of Michigan offering $1,000 reward for information leading to arrest in breaking and entering incident

GREGORY, Mich. – Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in a breaking and entering incident that happened around 1:25 a.m. in Gregory, Michigan Feb. 1.

Police say three people approached the Unadilla Store located at 13329 Unadilla Road near Williamsville Road in Gregory the day of the incident.

They were in what appears to be a dark colored Mercury Milan, possibly a 2006 or 2007. The three exited the vehicle wearing hoodies, masks and gloves.

Police say the driver had a tool in his hand and broke the glass on one of the front doors. The trio left in the vehicle and went north bound on Unadilla Road towards Doyle Road at about 1:27 a.m.

All rewards are paid anonymously. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAKUP.