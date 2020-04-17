Detroit police seek 2 men in connection with shooting on city’s west side

DETROIT – Detroit police are searching for two men in connection with a shooting on the city’s west side.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. Thursday in the 18600 block of Appoline Street, according to authorities.

A 35-year-old man was standing outside his home when two men walked up and fired shots at hime, police said. He was taken to a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound, officials said.

Police are searching for two men who were dressed in all black at the time of the shooting, according to authorities.