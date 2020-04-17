34ºF

Local News

Local 4’s Dr. Frank McGeorge answers new questions about coronavirus

Viewers can submit questions online

Frank McGeorge, MD, Local 4's Good Health Medical Expert

DETROIT – Each day brings new questions about the coronavirus.

Local 4’s Dr. Frank McGeorge is answering new questions from viewers about the coronavirus pandemic.

Today he is focusing on a common question and a situation that is causing some viewers concern.

Watch his full report in the video player above.

You can submit questions and view previous coverage on ClickOnDetroit here.

