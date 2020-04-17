Michigan senators answer questions about coronavirus response during town hall

DETROIT – Local 4, along with WJBK and WXYZ, hosted a statewide town hall with senators Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters to discuss the federal response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.

Watch: Michigan Senators hold town hall on coronavirus response

For an hour both senators answered questions that were, at times, very pointed.

Local 4′s Devin Scillian asked one Local 4 receives constantly -- when we are in crisis does Congress pass bills which are full of things unrelated to the crisis?

Scillian called out monies included for a sunscreen manufacturer and the Kennedy Center in the CARES act designed to help keep people and business afloat.

Both senators said testing is key to getting the economy back up and running. In the next round of monies both said they are looking for more monies for small business, hospitals and food supply.

Watch the full story above.