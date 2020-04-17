Oakland County creates COVID-19 Economic Stabilization and Recovery Task Force

PONTIAC, Mich. – Oakland County Executive David Coulter announced Friday the creation of a COVID-19 task force to help advise on strategies to help stabilize the county’s economy and recover from the downturn caused by the pandemic.

The task force will provide recommendations to Coulter, the county Board of Commissioners and the Department of Economic Development & Community Affairs as the county plans for its economic recovery.

Oakland County, as of April 16, 2020, has 5,776 cases of COVID-19 and 420 deaths.

“We are in the middle of the health crisis, but we still need to take steps to stabilize our small and medium businesses and nonprofit organizations that represent the fabric of the county," Coulter said. "Oakland County is the engine of the state’s economy, and we will take every step necessary to ensure that our companies and community organizations are in a position to lead again.”

The full task force will include representatives from education, foundations, local government, construction, restaurants, labor, health care and business.

The leadership team will be led by co-chairs:

Pete Provenzano, chancellor of Oakland Community College

Shannon Striebich, president of St. Joseph Mercy Oakland Hospital

Barbara Whittaker, a procurement and supply chain expert and president of BW Limited

Alan Kiriluk, founder and chairman of KIRCO, a Troy-based real estate development, construction and property management company.

Additionally, it will include county board Chairman David Woodward and Commissioner Mike Gingell.

As businesses begin to re-open, the task force will help identify county strategies to assist in the recovery and help accelerate and sustain the rebound from the economic slowdown.

Anyone who believes they might have coronavirus should follow the CDC guidelines. Michigan.gov has a list of resources available to those concerned about COVID-19.

