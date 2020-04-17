’Spirit of Detroit’ special showcases Metro Detroiters’ courage and kindness

WDIV-Local 4/ClickOnDetroit highlights the best of the human spirit during the darkest times of the pandemic in a primetime special called “Spirit of Detroit,” airing Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at 8 p.m.

From making life-saving essentials to supporting first responders, you’ll meet the local heroes behind Detroit’s most inspirational acts of kindness.

Local 4 anchors Devin Scillian and Kimberly Gill host this one-hour show with featured stories from Steve Garagiola, Sandra Ali and other WDIV reporters.

“When things seem to be at their worst, Metro Detroiters rise to their best,” said Garagiola. “That is the spirit of Detroit, demanding of ourselves to dig deep, not merely for the best of who we are, but for the best of who we can be – for each other.”

What you’ll see:

How a local family used their skills to make needed items for medical workers

Unique goody bags for frontline women with a special message inside

Meals on Wheel program finds way to keep going even with drastic reduction of volunteers

Good Samaritan uses his savings to help nurses

How kids’ sidewalk chalk messages bring joy to neighbors

Why a surprise social distancing birthday celebration from neighbors and family meant more to one local mom than others might realize

“As we finally begin to see a little light at the end of the tunnel, we think this special is just what’s needed to brighten spirits. It’s a heartwarming show you’ll want to watch with your whole family,” said Vice President and General Manger Marla Drutz.

“Spirit of Detroit” airs on Local 4 Tuesday, April 21 at 8 p.m. and will also be streamed live on ClickOnDetroit.com.

