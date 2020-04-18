32ºF

Local News

ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- April 18, 2020

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

Michigan governor considers easing up stay-at-home restrictions by May 1

Michigan officials say the number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases is plateauing. Meanwhile, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is considering rolling back some of the stay-at-home restrictions by May 1.

How loosening restrictions too soon could lead to devastating second coronavirus (COVID-19) spike

One University of Michigan researcher is cautioning against loosening restrictions as the state debates easing the lockdown amid economic hardship.

Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s where we stand as of Saturday

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 30,023 as of Saturday, including 2,227 deaths, state officials report.

Metro Detroit weather: Sunshine Saturday as temperatures rebound from wintry conditions

