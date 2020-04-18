ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- April 18, 2020

Michigan officials say the number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases is plateauing. Meanwhile, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is considering rolling back some of the stay-at-home restrictions by May 1.

One University of Michigan researcher is cautioning against loosening restrictions as the state debates easing the lockdown amid economic hardship.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 30,023 as of Saturday, including 2,227 deaths, state officials report.