Metro Detroit weather: Sunshine Saturday as temperatures rebound from wintry conditions

DETROIT – Finally, after an April week that reminded us more of winter than spring, we get back to some sunshine Saturday, and temperatures will rebound accordingly as highs generally reach the middle 50s (12 degrees Celsius).

It will become breezy this afternoon though with southwest winds increasing to 15 to 20 mph, and gusts higher than that.

Today’s sunrise is at 6:47 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 8:19 p.m.

Mostly clear for most of our Saturday night, then clouds increase late at night. Much milder lows in the low 40s (5 degrees Celsius). Southwest wind at 10 to 15 mph.

Showers develop Sunday morning north of 8 Mile, with some clearing by late afternoon behind an approaching cold front.

South of 8 Mile, we may start with partial sunshine and stay dry through the morning, with showers developing in the afternoon.

Highs generally in the middle 50s (14 degrees Celsius) north, and upper 50s (15 degrees Celsius) south. Winds will blow from the southwest at around 10 mph ahead of the front, and then shift to northwest at 5 to 10 mph behind the front.

Mostly clear Sunday night, with lows in the low 30s (0 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny on Monday, with highs in the mid 50s (12 to 13 degrees Celsius).

Monday night showers end Tuesday morning, with some sunshine developing during the afternoon. Temperatures will really struggle behind the strong cold front crossing the area early in the day…barely reaching 50 degrees (10 degrees Celsius). If they reach 50 degrees. And it’ll be breezy, too, adding insult to injury.

Mostly sunny on Wednesday, with highs in the mid 50s (14 degrees Celsius). By the way, if you’ll be up before dawn Wednesday morning, take a look up and see if you catch any Lyrid meteors! This annual meteor shower peaks Tuesday night between midnight and dawn.

Showers develop on Thursday with highs near 60 degrees (15 degrees Celsius).

Showers end Friday morning, with highs near 60 degrees (15 degrees Celsius).

Next Weekend

The pattern for next weekend has been changing a lot, so I don’t have much confidence. Right now, it appears that Saturday will be partly cloudy, and Sunday will have a chance of showers. Highs near 60 degrees (15 to 16 degrees Celsius) both days.