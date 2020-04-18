Personal Protection Equipment donation event taking place in Dearborn Saturday

(Chevy in the D)

DEARBORN, Mich. – A personal protection equipment donation event will take place from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at Dearborn Fire Station 2.

Dearborn Fire Station 2 is located at 19800 west Outer Drive in Dearborn.

Organizers of the event hope to gather items to keep people fighting on the frontlines of the pandemic safe.

You can donate gloves, surgical and nonsurgical masks, face shields, sanitizer, duct tape, lysol wipes and spray, among other items.