46ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

Local News

ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- April 19, 2020

Here are this morning’s top stories

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

Tags: Morning Briefing, News, Newsstand, Local, Detroit News, Michigan News, Headlines, Top Stories, Morning News, Detroit, Michigan

Detroit now mapping cases by ZIP code

The city of Detroit is now mapping cases by zip code. The zip code 48235 in the Northwest part of the city near Eight Mile Road and Southfield Freeway has the most cases.

Michigan lawmakers debate changes to state’s stay-at-home-order

Michigan Sen. Debbie Stabenow spoke with Local 4 about the rise in coronavirus cases and how the state can move forward. Meanwhile, many lawmakers including Michigan Speaker of the House Lee Chatfield wants Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to open the state up as soon as possible.

Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s where we stand as of Sunday

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 30,791 as of Saturday, including 2,308 deaths, state officials report. That number is up from 30,023 confirmed cases and 2,227 deaths Friday. The official recovery rate is 3,237.

Metro Detroit weather: Scattered showers Sunday

More Local News Headlines

National and International Headlines

Sports Headlines

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: