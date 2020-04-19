ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- April 19, 2020

The city of Detroit is now mapping cases by zip code. The zip code 48235 in the Northwest part of the city near Eight Mile Road and Southfield Freeway has the most cases.

Michigan Sen. Debbie Stabenow spoke with Local 4 about the rise in coronavirus cases and how the state can move forward. Meanwhile, many lawmakers including Michigan Speaker of the House Lee Chatfield wants Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to open the state up as soon as possible.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 30,791 as of Saturday, including 2,308 deaths, state officials report. That number is up from 30,023 confirmed cases and 2,227 deaths Friday. The official recovery rate is 3,237.