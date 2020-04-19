ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- April 19, 2020
Here are this morning’s top stories
Detroit now mapping cases by ZIP code
The city of Detroit is now mapping cases by zip code. The zip code 48235 in the Northwest part of the city near Eight Mile Road and Southfield Freeway has the most cases.
Michigan lawmakers debate changes to state’s stay-at-home-order
Michigan Sen. Debbie Stabenow spoke with Local 4 about the rise in coronavirus cases and how the state can move forward. Meanwhile, many lawmakers including Michigan Speaker of the House Lee Chatfield wants Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to open the state up as soon as possible.
Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s where we stand as of Sunday
The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 30,791 as of Saturday, including 2,308 deaths, state officials report. That number is up from 30,023 confirmed cases and 2,227 deaths Friday. The official recovery rate is 3,237.
Metro Detroit weather: Scattered showers Sunday
More Local News Headlines
- Flashpoint 4/19/20: People dying alone in coronavirus era with no one by their side
- Oakland County family creates marathon for runner after Kalamazoo Marathon canceled
- Man wanted in connection with stabbing death of Dearborn Heights mother arrested
- ‘Don’t lose hope’ -- 99-year-old Detroit grandmother beats COVID-19
- Michigan State Police urge people to stay home after crashes
- Explore Michigan virtually
National and International Headlines
- Dog rescue group honors workers battling pandemic by naming pets after them
- No plan in sight: Test troubles cloud Trump recovery effort
- Former Treasury Secretary Paul O’Neill dies at age 84
- White House moves to weaken EPA rule on toxic compounds
- Spain reports fewest daily deaths for a month
- Queen Elizabeth aims for low-key birthday
Sports Headlines
- Benched: Sports Broadcaster Kenny Albert
- Benched: Michigan Linebacker Jordan Glasgow on preparing for a virtual NFL draft
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.