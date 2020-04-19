Dog rescue group honors workers battling pandemic by naming pets after them

NEW YORK – A dog rescue group is honoring health care workers and essential workers on the frontlines fighting the coronavirus.

Hearts and Bones is naming all of its dogs after the doctors, nurses and police officers. The nonprofit organization which is based both in New York City and Texas, is collecting names for the rescues.

They are asking people in their community to nominate their own heroes battling the pandemic.

Some dogs already named include, “nurse ali” and “medic montesino.”

You can nominate someone by going to the groups instagram page under the account ‘hearts and bones rescue.’

For more on the nonprofit or to view photos of the dogs, click here.