Unknown man found shot, burned in Detroit

DETROIT – An unknown male victim (John Doe) was found wounded and unresponsive in Detroit around 10:45 a.m. on Sunday.

The John Doe was found in the 2900 block of Pingree Street with a gunshot wound and was partially burned, police said.

Medics arrived and pronounced the man deceased, officials said.

This is an ongoing investigation. Police say suspects are unknown at this time.

Anyone with information can contact Detroit Police Department’s Homicide unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.