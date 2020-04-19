50ºF

Lakeshore flood advisories issued for St. Clair and Sanilac counties

High wave action on Lake Huron likely to cause minor lakeshore flooding

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

High wave action will likely cause minor lakeshore flooding, so the National Weather Service has issued a Lakeshore Flood Advisory from 6 p.m. this evening until 4 a.m. Monday. (WDIV)

DETROIT – The National Weather Service has issued lakeshore flood advisories for St. Clair and Sanilac counties from 6 p.m. Sunday until 4 a.m. Monday.

The advisories were issued because high wave action on Lake Huron will likely cause minor lakeshore flooding.

