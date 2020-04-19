Lakeshore flood advisories issued for St. Clair and Sanilac counties
High wave action on Lake Huron likely to cause minor lakeshore flooding
DETROIT – The National Weather Service has issued lakeshore flood advisories for St. Clair and Sanilac counties from 6 p.m. Sunday until 4 a.m. Monday.
The advisories were issued because high wave action on Lake Huron will likely cause minor lakeshore flooding.
