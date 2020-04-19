Metro Detroit weather: Scattered showers Sunday

DETROIT – The bad news is that a cold front is approaching, and we’ll get some showers today.

The good news is that it won’t rain all day, and the showers should be light…and possibly even scattered.

Rain chances slowly develop from north to south this morning. So those of you north of 8 Mile see some of these showers this morning, with things starting to dry out as the afternoon progresses.

South of 8 Mile, you’ll start the day dry, with your shower chances developing late morning and continuing into the afternoon.

It now appears that highs could approach 60 degrees (15 to 16 degrees Celsius) today, so that’s another piece of good news.

It won’t be as breezy as yesterday, with southwest winds shifting and blowing from the northwest at 10 to 15 mph after the cold front passes by.

Today’s sunrise is at 6:45 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 8:20 p.m.

Clear skies prevail tonight, with lows in the low 30s (0 degrees Celsius). North wind at 3 to 6 mph.

Mostly sunny for most of Monday, with skies becoming partly cloudy by late afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s (13 degrees Celsius).

Increasing clouds with showers developing Monday night ahead of a potent cold front. Lows in the upper 30s (4 degrees Celsius).

Any showers still left in the area when we wake up Tuesday morning will end quickly with some sunshine developing in the afternoon. However, it’s going to be a windy day with northwest winds at 20 to 30 mph, and highs in the cold air behind that front only in the mid 40s (8 degrees Celsius). This will definitely be our coldest day of the next week-and-a-half.

Mostly clear Tuesday night, and this part of the forecast hopefully won’t change because the annual Lyrid Meteor Shower peaks between midnight and dawn Tuesday night.

There won’t be a moon in the sky for this particular meteor shower, which means it’ll be a darker sky and we’ll be able to see some of the fainter meteors. Obviously, those of you who live farther away from the urban city lights will see more of them. Overnight lows near 30 degrees (-1 degree Celsius).

Partly cloudy on Wednesday with highs in the mid 50s (14 degrees Celsius).

The long range computer models continue to have massive problems resolving the end of the week weather pattern, with big day-to-day changes showing up in each model run. At this point, all I can tell you is to expect at least a chance of showers Thursday through Sunday, with highs ranging between 55 and 60 degrees (13 to 15 degrees Celsius). It will not rain all the time. Stay tuned.