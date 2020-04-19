59ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

Local News

Watch live: Trump and coronavirus task force hold White House briefing

More than 2.3 million coronavirus cases reported worldwide

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

Tags: National, News, Politics, National Politics, National News, White House, Pandemic, Health, Health Crisis, Donald Trump
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, about the coronavirus, as President Donald Trump listens, in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Friday, April 17, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, about the coronavirus, as President Donald Trump listens, in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Friday, April 17, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

WASHINGTON – Watch coronavirus livestream coverage of the outbreak as COVID-19 spreads, impacting markets and daily life across the U.S. and abroad.

President Donald Trump will address the nation on the coronavirus pandemic at 5 p.m. Sunday, April 19.

Worldwide, more than 2.3 million people have been confirmed infected and over 162,000 have died, according to data from John Hopkins University.

Watch the White House briefing:

Read more on the coronavirus outbreak:

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: