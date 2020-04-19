Watch live: Trump and coronavirus task force hold White House briefing

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

WASHINGTON – Watch coronavirus livestream coverage of the outbreak as COVID-19 spreads, impacting markets and daily life across the U.S. and abroad.

President Donald Trump will address the nation on the coronavirus pandemic at 5 p.m. Sunday, April 19.

Worldwide, more than 2.3 million people have been confirmed infected and over 162,000 have died, according to data from John Hopkins University.

Watch the White House briefing:

Read more on the coronavirus outbreak: