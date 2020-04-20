8-year-old Detroit boy can’t have visitors after heart surgery amid pandemic

The coronavirus outbreak has put incredible strain on hospitals and the people who work there.

In the midst of this crisis, many families are coping with other health emergencies. That includes an 8-year-old having open heart surgery and a family that just wants to be there with him, but can’t.

Godric Denson is like every other child his age.

Monday morning, Godric will undergo open heart surgery at Children’s Hospital in Detroit. It will be his third open heart surgery.

He was born with a heart defect that requires an implanted valve to be replaced because he’s a growing boy and after a few years, it no longer fits properly.

What his family wants most is to be with him, but that’s not possible.

His mother said the family doesn’t know how long Godric will have to stay in the hospital, but it could be months.

