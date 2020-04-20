ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- April 20, 2020
Here’s the latest on COVID-19 and what’s coming up this week in Michigan:
- The state of Michigan has 31,424 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2,391 deaths associated with the virus since March 18.
- Over the weekend, the state reported an additional 2,804 recoveries, bringing the state’s total reported recoveries to 3,237.
- Detroit alone has 7,604 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 618 deaths.
- Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer plans to hold three updates this week on plans to reopen the state.
Coronavirus in Michigan: 5 things to watch for this week
It’s going to be a very busy week, as we move into the sixth week of the coronavirus crisis here in Michigan - and around the country. Here are some things to watch for this week -- read here.
5-year-old girl becomes the first child to die from COVID-19 in Michigan
A 5-year-old girl died Sunday morning at Beaumont Royal Oak, becoming the first child to die from COVID-19 in Michigan.
The family of Skylar Herbert confirmed the information Sunday night.
Woman with COVID-19 gives birth, baby tests negative
Remington Michael Ostwald is less than two weeks old. On March 20, his mother, Colleen Ostwald started getting sick.
“I thought I was going to die,” Colleen Ostwald said.
Her pregnancy was already a high risk. It took three tries to get a coronavirus test -- and she tested positive.
Gov. Whitmer, Detroit mayor weigh in on requirements for reopening state
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says there is much to consider before reopening the economy amid the pandemic -- and she is treating every industry differently.
Whitmer is expected to share details about her plan to open the stay’s economy soon.
Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan has also shared his thoughts about reopening the state.
