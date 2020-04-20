34ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

Local News

ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- April 20, 2020

Here are this morning’s top stories

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

Tags: Morning Briefing, News, Newsstand, Local, Detroit News, Michigan News, Headlines, Top Stories, Morning News, Detroit, Michigan
Michigan COVID-19 data through April 20, 2020.
Michigan COVID-19 data through April 20, 2020. (WDIV)

Here’s the latest on COVID-19 and what’s coming up this week in Michigan:

Coronavirus in Michigan: 5 things to watch for this week

It’s going to be a very busy week, as we move into the sixth week of the coronavirus crisis here in Michigan - and around the country. Here are some things to watch for this week -- read here.

5-year-old girl becomes the first child to die from COVID-19 in Michigan

A 5-year-old girl died Sunday morning at Beaumont Royal Oak, becoming the first child to die from COVID-19 in Michigan.

The family of Skylar Herbert confirmed the information Sunday night.

Woman with COVID-19 gives birth, baby tests negative

Remington Michael Ostwald is less than two weeks old. On March 20, his mother, Colleen Ostwald started getting sick.

“I thought I was going to die,” Colleen Ostwald said.

Her pregnancy was already a high risk. It took three tries to get a coronavirus test -- and she tested positive.

Gov. Whitmer, Detroit mayor weigh in on requirements for reopening state

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says there is much to consider before reopening the economy amid the pandemic -- and she is treating every industry differently.

Whitmer is expected to share details about her plan to open the stay’s economy soon.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan has also shared his thoughts about reopening the state.

More Local News Headlines

National and International Headlines

Sports Headlines

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: