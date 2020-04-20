Man shot near St. John Hospital on Detroit’s east side, police say

DETROIT – A 48-year-old man is in critical condition after a shooting near St. John Hospital on Detroit’s east side, police said.

The shooting happened before 6 a.m. Monday near Moross Road and Rolandale Street, according to authorities.

Officials said the man was driving on Moross Road when he heard gunshots and felt pain. He is currently listed in critical condition, police said.

Sources told Local 4 the man is from Ohio but he works at the hospital.

No additional information has been revealed.