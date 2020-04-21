1 man dead, 1 injured in Manistee County rollover car crash

MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich. – A Cadillac man died and another was injured in a one-vehicle rollover crash in Manistee County on Saturday, police report.

Michigan State Police (MSP) responded to the one-vehicle crash around 9:41 a.m. at Big 4 and Mallard roads.

Police say the 2002 GMC pick up truck was driven by Travis James Johnson, 30, of Cadillac with a 28-year-old male passenger also from Cadillac.

The men were traveling north on Big 4 Road when the vehicle failed to take the turn onto Mallard Road, according to the police report. The truck subsequently drove straight off the roadway and crashed, officials said.

Police say Johnson was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, officials said.

MSP believe that alcohol and drugs are a factor in the crash.