ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- April 21, 2020

Beaumont Health announced Tuesday morning that due to the “financial consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic” it is temporarily laying off 2,475 employees, permanently eliminating 450 positions and cutting executive pay.

Beaumont Health CEO John Fox will take a 70% temporary pay cut to his base salary. The other members of Beaumont’s executive leadership will take temporary pay cuts up to 45% of their total compensation, according to Beaumont.

Beaumont said of the 2,475 temporary layoffs, most involve hospital administrative staff and others who are not directly caring for patients with or without COVID-19. Most of the 450 position eliminations are part of the corporate staff or are serving in other administrative roles.

The Michigan governor announced Tuesday a partnership with CVS Health to provide drive-through rapid COVID-19 testing in Dearborn.

According to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s office, COVID-19 testing will be conducted in the parking lot of the Henry Ford Centennial Library -- 16301 Michigan Ave. -- at no cost to eligible Michiganders. A doctor’s referral is not required.

The governor’s office says the site will test 500-750 residents daily who are experiencing certain COVID-19-related symptoms and risk factors as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A meat packing plant in west Michigan had 60 employees test positive for COVID-19, according to reports.

JBS Meat Packaging in Gun Plain Township had to shut down over the weekend after the employees tested positive, according to WOOD TV.

However, the plant was back open on Monday with limited staffing, Allegan County health officials told WOOD.

The Republican controlled Legislature shared two different but similar plans called “Open Michigan Safely.”

The plan starts with differing risk levels.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is urging residents to continue to follow the state’s stay-home order, but pointed to some cautiously optimistic data points in her Monday briefing.

On Monday, Michigan reported its lowest one-day case total since March 26, and it’s lowest increase in deaths since April 6. The state is now reporting 32,000 total cases.

“What happens depends on how the next 10 days go,” Whitmer said, telling residents to stay home to continue mitigating spread. “For those of you who want to get back to work, stay home.”

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 32,000 as of Monday, including 2,468 deaths, state officials report.

That number is up from 31,424 confirmed cases and 2,391 deaths Sunday.

The official recovery total is 3,237.