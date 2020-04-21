Drive-by shooter sought after Detroit man shot while standing in driveway

DETROIT – Detroit police are looking for a shooter after a man was struck while standing in his driveway Sunday night.

Police said the 31-year-old victim was standing in the driveway of his home in the 16500 block of Tracey Street at about 11 p.m. when someone in a dark-colored vehicle drove by and fired several shots at him.

Officers applied a tourniquet to the man until medics took him to a hospital. His condition is unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s 8th Precinct at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.