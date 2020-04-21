Electric Forest canceled due to coronavirus pandemic

ROTHBURY, Mich. – Event organizers announced Tuesday that the 2020 Electric Forest music festival is canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The event was scheduled to celebrate its 10th anniversary on June 25-28 in Rothbury.

Officials say ticket holders will have the option to obtain a refund or to keep and use their tickets for the 2021 event.

