Electric Forest canceled due to coronavirus pandemic
The music festival was scheduled for June 25-28
ROTHBURY, Mich. – Event organizers announced Tuesday that the 2020 Electric Forest music festival is canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The event was scheduled to celebrate its 10th anniversary on June 25-28 in Rothbury.
Officials say ticket holders will have the option to obtain a refund or to keep and use their tickets for the 2021 event.
