Handmade masks from Michigan shipped to USNS Comfort in New York amid COVID-19 outbreak

PONTIAC, Mich. – A Detroit nonprofit is making a big contribution to people’s safety amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

There’s a network of women who are banding together and their efforts are going national. The organization is set up to raise money for women and children in need but has done a pivot to make sure people in the community have face masks.

Detroit Sewn and Glamorous Moms Foundation formed a relationship to make face masks. The Glamorous Moms Foundation uses their girl-talk network of women who know women who have fabric, machines and the ability to sew. They get donated fabric and send the fabric out to volunteer sewers who help make masks.

The masks go out to grocery workers, funeral workers, delivery workers and people who walk by their donation center in Pontiac.

The Lieutenant Commander and Board Director of surgical services on a United States Navy ship called Comfort is from Rochester and saw what the women were doing through social media and made a request for masks.

The ship is docked at Pier 90 in the Hudson River of New York. The organizations sent out 2,465 masks from Michigan to New York.

The Glamorous Moms Foundation still needs three things to continue making masks. They need elastic, donations of 100% cotton and people who love to sew.

Watch the video above for the full report