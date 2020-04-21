Metro Detroit weather: Winter blast isn’t over yet

DETROIT – We’re not done with our winter blast just yet. Tuesday’s chill didn’t set a record, but there will be two in jeopardy Wednesday. While “normal” is just crazy talk right now, there are some milder numbers awaiting us.

Even colder tonight

Some of the warmest temperatures we experienced Tuesday were prior to sunrise. But we're headed for much colder territory overnight. As clouds break up after sunset, temperatures are on their way to the low-and-mid 20s. That means our record low for this date, 20 degrees set in 1875, will be close.

We’ll likely stay just above that mark. In the afternoon, highs will warm to the mid 40s. Again, we’ll come close but just miss our coldest daytime high for April 22, which was 40, also from the Ulysses S. Grant administration.

Winter feel and look

Enduring the cold is just half of Wednesday's challenge. There will be some morning snowflakes and afternoon raindrops. Amounts should be similar to Tuesday's production, but without the stout wind driving them. Also, Wednesday will be our last day in the 40s. And possibly our last snow shot this season. At least through the end of the month, any precipitation should fall as liquid.

Week gets wetter

Rain chances get better Thursday. Instead of a few rogue drops, expect more persistent, widespread rain. We'll be on the north side of the system driving that wet weather, with the heavier rain staying south. Friday gives us a break before rain returns in the second half of Saturday and lingers into a good chunk of Sunday.

Mild, but not warm

Temperatures recover to the mid-and-upper 50s for Friday through Monday. Even though we may touch 60 a time or two next week, temperatures will remain below normal. Hard to believe, but our normal high will be 65 by next Thursday, the last day in April.

