Missing: Juvenile sisters run away from Chesterfield Township home

Vanessa and Savannah Shain ran away from their home on Friday

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

Tags: Missing, Missing in Michigan, Chesterfield Township, Macomb County, Michigan, Local, News, Vanessa Shain, Savannah Shain, Chesterfield Township Police, Chesterfield Township Police Department, Runaways, Local News, Chesterfield
Savannah Shain (left) and Vanessa Shain (right) are missing after running away from their Chesterfield Township home on Friday, April 17, 2020.
CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Juveniles Vanessa Shain and Savannah Shain are missing after running away from their home in Chesterfield Township on Friday.

The sisters got into an argument with their parents and then ran away from their home, police said. The girls left their cell phones behind.

Vanessa Shain is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair and was last seen wearing a red shirt and black sweatpants. Savannah Shain is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, has hazel eyes and dark brown hair and was last seen wearing a white or tie-dyed hoodie and black leggings.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Craig Suppon of the Chesterfield Township Police Department at 586-949-2925 or by email at csuppon@chesterfieldpolice.org.

