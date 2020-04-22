36ºF

72-year-old man missing in Detroit

Roosevelt Lee was last seen in Detroit on Monday

Roosevelt Lee, 72, of Dearborn Heights went missing in Detroit on Monday, April 21, 2020. (WDIV)

DETROIT – Detroit police are seeking help to find Roosevelt Lee after he went missing Monday afternoon.

According to police, Lee was last seen around 4 p.m. in the 4000 block of St. Antoine Street in Detroit. Police say Lee left his residence in the 26000 block of Powers Street in Dearborn Heights and never returned.

The missing man is described a 72-year-old black man in good physical health but poor mental condition.

Anyone with information can contact Detroit Police 3rd Precinct at 313-596-1340 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

