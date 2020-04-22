ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- April 22, 2020
Here are this morning’s top stories
Whitmer news conference today
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun and Dr. Marisa Eisenberg from the University of Michigan Department of Epidemiology will provide an update at 3 p.m. today regarding the state’s response efforts to COVID-19.
Watch it live here on ClickOnDetroit.
Nurse fired from Sinai-Grace sues DMC
A nurse fired from Sinai-Grace Hospital in the midst of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic for a video she posted to social media is suing the Detroit Medical Center.
Kenisa Barkai was terminated last month after she posted a 7-second video on her Facebook page showing the precautions taken to treat the first COVID-19 patient at the Detroit Medical Center’s Sinai-Grace.
Beaumont lays off thousands, cuts hundreds of positions
Beaumont Health announced Tuesday that it would be temporarily laying off thousands and cutting hundreds of other positions due to financial losses caused by coronavirus (COVID-19).
According to Beaumont, 2,475 employees will be temporarily laid off and 450 positions will be permanently cut, while executive pay will be reduced.
Investigation into makeshift morgue at Beaumont Wayne reveals 50 bodies
It all started with a call to the Wayne County Health Department claiming bodies were being inappropriately stored at the now-shuttered Beaumont Wayne Hospital.
When health inspectors went to check it out on Tuesday they were turned away from the hospital and told they would need a warrant.
After a series of phone calls the hospital backed off the warrant request. Health Department inspectors, along with Wayne County sheriff’s deputies, were allowed on the property.
’Spirit of Detroit’ special showcases Metro Detroiters’ courage and kindness
WDIV-Local 4/ClickOnDetroit highlighted the best of the human spirit during the darkest times of the pandemic in a primetime special called “Spirit of Detroit."
From making life-saving essentials to supporting first responders, you’ll meet the local heroes behind Detroit’s most inspirational acts of kindness.
