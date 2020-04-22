Detroit police search for 56-year-old man missing from home on west side

DETROIT – Detroit police are searching for a 56-year-old man who went missing from his home on the city’s west side.

Mart Garrett was last seen around 1 p.m. Tuesday leaving his home in the 8000 block of Marlowe Street on Detroit’s west side, officials said.

He was last seen wearing a blue long-sleeved shirt and light blue jeans, according to authorities.

Garrett is in good physical condition, but poor medical condition, police said.

Anyone who has seen Garrett or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-5240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.