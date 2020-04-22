Man bound over for trial in connection with robbery, sexual assault, carjacking in Warren

WARREN, Mich. – A man was bound over for trial Tuesday after he allegedly sexually assaulted and carjacked a woman after robbing her in Warren last month.

The victim stopped at an ATM on 12 Mile Road and Dequindre in Warren at 2:30 a.m. March 7 when she was attacked.

Police said Justice Denham was wearing a ski mask and had a gun. He got into the woman’s car, forced her to take $500 from the ATM and then made her drive him to Hazel Park, according to police.

Police said Denham sexually assaulted the victim and then drove to Dutch Girl Doughnuts in Detroit. After that, police said he drove her back to Warren, forced her out of the SUV and drove away.

His next court date hasn’t been set.